Bangladesh pip India in Women's U-19 World Cup warm-up game

The Bangladesh Women's Under-19 side defeated India by three runs on Wednesday at the St. Stithians field in Johannesburg thanks to Shorna Akter's scorching fifty.

However, after deciding to bat, Bangladesh struggled as they lost two early wickets. Shorna's unbroken 78 off 54 balls, which included seven maximums and two boundaries, was the game-changing score that enabled Bangladesh to post a competitive 121 for 7 in the 20-over match.

Afia Prottasha was the only other Bangladeshi cricketer to reach double digits in runs aside from Shorna. Prottasha scored 12 off 19.

The young Tigresses' precise bowling performance allowed them to restrict India to 118 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Trisha Gangadi led all scorers for India with 44 runs off of 36 deliveries, and Shafali Verma added 36 runs.

While Rabeya Khatun, a leg-spinner, and Marufa Akter, a pacer, both maintained their economy, giving away 14 and 24 runs, respectively, leg-spinner Deepa Khatun managed to pick up one wicket after allowing 15 runs.

Bangladesh won both of its pre-ICC Under-19 Women's World Cup practice games.