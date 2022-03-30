Bangladesh overtake Pakistan to move up to number six in the ICC ODI rankings

Sports

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 12:30 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 02:33 am

However, Bangladesh are on top of the ongoing ICC ODI Super League points table with 12 wins out of 18 matches.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh men's cricket team has moved to the number six position in the ICC ODI rankings thanks to their recent historic ODI series win against South Africa in South Africa. Pakistan, who lost the first ODI against Australia on Tuesday by 88 runs, have slipped to the number seven position. 

Both Bangladesh and Pakistan are on 93 rating points. New Zealand, England and Australia are the top three teams in the ODI rankings. 

Bangladesh are currently ranked ninth in both Tests and T20Is.

