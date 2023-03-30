Bangladesh outplay Afghanistan in U19 tri-series final

Bangladesh thumped Afghanistan by six wickets in the final Under-19 tri-series at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

The other team in the series was Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan were bundled out for just 143 in 37 overs. Mohammad Haroon Khan top-scored with 65 off 62 balls.

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby took six wickets for 29 runs.

In reply, Chowdhury Rizwan's 43 off 49 and Jishan Alam's quick-fire 19-ball-35 helped Bangladesh chase down 144 in 23.2 overs.