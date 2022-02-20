Bangladesh out to beat Afghanistan with a simple plan

Sports

BSS
20 February, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 07:14 pm

Related News

Bangladesh out to beat Afghanistan with a simple plan

According to Miraz, a simple plan means to play the brand of cricket that they have been playing in ODI cricket for a long time now.

BSS
20 February, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 07:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh are keen to follow a simple method to beat Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series, which is the part of ICC ODI Super League.

"We will have a simple and we will follow this..hopefully our aspiration to beat them in the series will be fulfilled through this simple plan," Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz said today before leaving Dhaka for Chattogram where the ODI series will be held.

According to Miraz, a simple plan means to play the brand of cricket that they have been playing in ODI cricket for a long time now.

Bangladesh are always a force to reckon with in ODI format and will start favourites against Afghanistan.

"We have always been good in ODI cricket. We have set a brand of cricket for this format and no doubt we will try to follow this again. But we won't say that we'll sweep the series. Our first target is to win the series, later we'll see what happens," he added.

Bangladesh had played 12 matches in four series so far in ICC ODI Super League and won eight matches. Currently they are in second spot with 80 points behind England in the point table.

The Tigers played two series away against Zimbabwe and New Zealand. While they whitewashed Zimbabwe in a three-match series, they were being swept in New Zealand. At home, they whitewashed the West Indies and beat Sri Lanka by 2-1.

If Bangladesh can whitewash Afghanistan, they will take a giant stride to confirm their berth in the World Cup, which will be held in India in 2023.

But the task won't be easier for them even though Bangladesh are always a tough side in ODI cricket.

In the head to head battle between the two sides, Bangladesh are ahead with 5-3 results in eight matches. Bangladesh also won the latest two matches—by 3 runs in Asia Cup in 2018 and 62 runs in the 2019 World Cup but every time they played against Afghans, they appeared to be in huge pressure as a defeat against the Asian rivals would invite harsh criticism from fans and pundits.

Afghanistan are still unbeaten in ICC ODI Super League, winning all six matches but they played against low ranked Ireland and Netherlands. They are in the sixth position in the point table but they know a series win against Bangladesh will keep them far ahead.

Considering those factors, Miraz dubbed this series as important for them, saying that they will come all guns blazing.

The three ODIs are scheduled on February 23, 25 and 28 and all of the matches will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The match will start at 11AM.

The teams then will travel back to Dhaka for two T20Is, slated to be held on March 3 and 5 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The matches will start at 3 pm.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

5h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

5h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

5h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

5m | Videos
Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

10m | Videos
The man lived in a Singapore forest for 30 years

The man lived in a Singapore forest for 30 years

10m | Videos
Amazing facts about dog

Amazing facts about dog

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again