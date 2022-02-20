Bangladesh out to beat Afghanistan with a simple plan

Bangladesh are keen to follow a simple method to beat Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series, which is the part of ICC ODI Super League.

"We will have a simple and we will follow this..hopefully our aspiration to beat them in the series will be fulfilled through this simple plan," Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz said today before leaving Dhaka for Chattogram where the ODI series will be held.

According to Miraz, a simple plan means to play the brand of cricket that they have been playing in ODI cricket for a long time now.

Bangladesh are always a force to reckon with in ODI format and will start favourites against Afghanistan.

"We have always been good in ODI cricket. We have set a brand of cricket for this format and no doubt we will try to follow this again. But we won't say that we'll sweep the series. Our first target is to win the series, later we'll see what happens," he added.

Bangladesh had played 12 matches in four series so far in ICC ODI Super League and won eight matches. Currently they are in second spot with 80 points behind England in the point table.

The Tigers played two series away against Zimbabwe and New Zealand. While they whitewashed Zimbabwe in a three-match series, they were being swept in New Zealand. At home, they whitewashed the West Indies and beat Sri Lanka by 2-1.

If Bangladesh can whitewash Afghanistan, they will take a giant stride to confirm their berth in the World Cup, which will be held in India in 2023.

But the task won't be easier for them even though Bangladesh are always a tough side in ODI cricket.

In the head to head battle between the two sides, Bangladesh are ahead with 5-3 results in eight matches. Bangladesh also won the latest two matches—by 3 runs in Asia Cup in 2018 and 62 runs in the 2019 World Cup but every time they played against Afghans, they appeared to be in huge pressure as a defeat against the Asian rivals would invite harsh criticism from fans and pundits.

Afghanistan are still unbeaten in ICC ODI Super League, winning all six matches but they played against low ranked Ireland and Netherlands. They are in the sixth position in the point table but they know a series win against Bangladesh will keep them far ahead.

Considering those factors, Miraz dubbed this series as important for them, saying that they will come all guns blazing.

The three ODIs are scheduled on February 23, 25 and 28 and all of the matches will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The match will start at 11AM.

The teams then will travel back to Dhaka for two T20Is, slated to be held on March 3 and 5 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The matches will start at 3 pm.