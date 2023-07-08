Bangladesh opt to bowl first in must-win 2nd ODI, Naim replaces Tamim

After two days of Tamim drama, the focus finally shifts to on-field cricket as Bangladesh opted to bowl first in the must-win second ODI against Afghanistan.

As expected, Naim Sheikh has come in the place of Tamim Iqbal in the playing XI. There is another change for the Tigers, Ebadot Hossain has replaced Taskin Ahmed. Taskin has been rested as part of Bangladesh's rotation plan for their pacers in the series.

Afghanistan are playing with an unchanged XI.

Bangladesh are 1-0 down and will look to fight back in the three-match series.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(c), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi