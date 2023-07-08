Bangladesh opt to bowl first in must-win 2nd ODI, Naim replaces Tamim

Sports

TBS Report, from Chattogram
08 July, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 01:46 pm

Related News

Bangladesh opt to bowl first in must-win 2nd ODI, Naim replaces Tamim

After two days of Tamim drama, the focus finally shifts to on-field cricket.

TBS Report, from Chattogram
08 July, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 01:46 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

After two days of Tamim drama, the focus finally shifts to on-field cricket as Bangladesh opted to bowl first in the must-win second ODI against Afghanistan. 

As expected, Naim Sheikh has come in the place of Tamim Iqbal in the playing XI. There is another change for the Tigers, Ebadot Hossain has replaced Taskin Ahmed. Taskin has been rested as part of Bangladesh's rotation plan for their pacers in the series. 

Afghanistan are playing with an unchanged XI.

Bangladesh are 1-0 down and will look to fight back in the three-match series.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(c), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Cricket

BD vs AFG / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

41m | Features
Goats grazing in the now dried up river, where fish was once abundant. Photo: Masum Billah

Chandana: The death of a once mighty offshoot of Padma

6h | Panorama
With patients and their relatives crowding every single ward, there is hardly any place left — even on the floor — for new admissions. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dengue outbreak: Where we are failing

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How the stock market might behave in the second half of 2023

How the stock market might behave in the second half of 2023

3h | TBS Markets
Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

1d | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

1d | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Photo collected from Facebook.
Splash

Renowned actress Mita Chowdhury passes away