Bangladesh opt to bat first in first Test against South Africa, Jaker debuts

Sports

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 10:02 am

Related News

Bangladesh opt to bat first in first Test against South Africa, Jaker debuts

Wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali is making his Test debut, as the hosts opted to bolster their batting line-up in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan.

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 10:02 am
Bangladesh opt to bat first in first Test against South Africa, Jaker debuts

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat in the first of two Tests against South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali is making his Test debut, as the hosts opted to bolster their batting line-up in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan.

The Tigers have fielded a spin-heavy attack, selecting the trio of Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, and Nayeem Hasan, with Hasan Mahmud as the sole pacer.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Opener Zakir Hasan has been left out, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy replacing him at the top of the order.

Meanwhile, South Africa have picked two frontline off-spinners—Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt—in their XI.

This is the first Test between the two sides on Bangladeshi soil since 2015.

Bangladesh XI: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt.

Top News

BANGLADESH VS SOUTH AFRICA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

5m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

15m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos