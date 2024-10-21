Bangladesh opt to bat first in first Test against South Africa, Jaker debuts

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat in the first of two Tests against South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali is making his Test debut, as the hosts opted to bolster their batting line-up in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan.

The Tigers have fielded a spin-heavy attack, selecting the trio of Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, and Nayeem Hasan, with Hasan Mahmud as the sole pacer.

Opener Zakir Hasan has been left out, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy replacing him at the top of the order.

Meanwhile, South Africa have picked two frontline off-spinners—Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt—in their XI.

This is the first Test between the two sides on Bangladeshi soil since 2015.

Bangladesh XI: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt.