Bangladesh need 209 runs to stay alive in tri-series

New Zealand batters enjoyed themselves on a fresh Christchurch wicket in the fifth game of the ongoing tri-nation series against Bangladesh. Finn Allen punished the bowlers up front and scored 32 off 19 before getting out in the fifth over. His opening partner Devon Conway added 82 runs with Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson's replacement, for the second wicket. Guptill (34 off 27) didn't look at his best though and was dismissed by Ebadot Hossain.

New Zealand always maintained a healthy run rate in the middle overs too thanks to Devon Conway (64 off 40) who continued his fine run in this format. New Zealand were 161 for three off 16.1 overs when he went back to the shed.

Then it was all Glenn Phillips. Mohammad Saifuddin bowled a brilliant 17th over, conceding just five runs and taking two wickets, but leaked 17 runs in the penultimate over. Phillips, who notched up a 19-ball-fifty, was dismissed in the final over scoring a brutal 60 off 24 balls with the help of two fours and five sixes.

All of the Bangladesh bowlers went for more than nine runs an over as New Zealand posted 208 for five in their 20 overs.