Bangladesh muster modest total in Hobart Super 12 clash

Bangladesh managed to score 144 for 8 in 20 overs against the Netherlands after being sent to bat first at Hobart. This is certainly less than they might have had in mind at the start of the innings, but definitely a total they would feel somewhat confident in defending as the Netherlands have struggled to chase in this tournament so far.

The Tigers had a good start to the match as they bagged 43 runs from 5 overs without losing any wicket at Hobart.

This was Bangladesh's highest opening partnership of 2022, the previous best was 37 against Zimbabwe a couple of months ago.

But the Dutch struck back with regular wickets as they reduced the opposition to 76/5 at one point.

The bowlers picked up two quick wickets of Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto in consecutive overs.

Litton Das then came on to bat at no.3. Shakib accompanied him in the middle.

But both departed trying to play big shots. Litton bagged 9 off 11 balls while Shakib made 7 off 9 deliveries.

There was a rain break around the halfway mark, but it was a brief one.

Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede took a couple of wickets each, but the latter proved to be slightly expensive. The spinners chipped in with handy spells too, as Bangladesh's innings never took off.

Some lofty hits from Afif and Mosaddek however helped push up the total. Afif bagged 38 off 27 while Mosaddek scored an unbeaten 20 off 12 balls.

It'll be an intriguing chase - especially with rain-threatening proceedings as well.