Bangladesh move up three spots in Fifa rankings

The recent SAFF Championship 2023 performances of the Bangladesh national football team had an impact on the most recent FIFA rankings, as they caused them to move up three spots to position 189.

Prior to the competition, the men in red and green were ranked 192; their climb was aided by victories over Bhutan and the Maldives.

They were defeated 1-0 by Kuwait, who were rated 141st, and fell 2-0 to Lebanon, who were ranked 102nd.

Kuwait and Lebanon have also witnessed increases in the rankings. Kuwait rose four spots to rank 137, while Lebanon rose to position 100.