Bangladesh move to 7th spot in ICC T20I rankings

Bangladesh made a giant leap in the ICC Twenty20 International cricket rankings as they jumped three places to move to seventh spot after their crushing seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the five-match series opener at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium yesterday.

The Tigers indeed made their maiden T20 victory over New Zealand a memorable one by bowling their Kiwis out for their joint lowest even T20I score of 60.

The victory was a catalyst in making a change in the rankings. Bangladesh were at number 10 with 234 rating points even after a historic 4-1 series win against Australia last month.

According to the latest ICC T20I rankings, updated by the global cricketing body yesterday, Bangladesh now have 238 rating points and are above the likes of West Indies (ranked 10th with 234 points), Sri Lanka (ranked 9th with 235 points) and Afghanistan (ranked 8th with 236 points).

But that would not be the end of Bangladesh as they also have the possibility of toppling number 6th ranked Australia (with 240 rating points) and number 5th ranked South Africa (246 points) and sit at number five in the ratings at the end of their current five-match series against New Zealand.

Mahmudullah Riyad and co just need to win all the five T20Is against the Black Caps and that will see Bangladesh gain 248 rating points and at number five in the ICC T20I ratings list.

Bangladesh, however, could also move to fifth in the list even if they win 4-1. However given the Kiwis struggle in the extremely tougher Mirpur surface it is highly likely that Bangladesh even could sweep the series.