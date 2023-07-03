Bangladesh monitor Tamim's fitness as they gear up for Afghanistan ODIs

Sports

BSS
03 July, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 07:23 pm

Related News

Bangladesh monitor Tamim's fitness as they gear up for Afghanistan ODIs

Tamim, the captain of Bangladesh ODI team, had missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan for the same problem and things looked not all okay for him even though he did a training session today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium as Bangladesh are gearing up for a three-match ODI series.

BSS
03 July, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 07:23 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The team management has been monitoring Tamim Iqbal's progress closely after he returned to practice following a complaint about pain on his waist. 

Tamim, the captain of Bangladesh ODI team, had missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan for the same problem and things looked not all okay for him even though he did a training session today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium as Bangladesh are gearing up for a three-match ODI series.

His injury issue has of late hindered him playing some of the crucial matches for Bangladesh. As Bangladesh would play every match now for their preparation for the upcoming World Cup in India, Tamim's fitness is a concern for the team. 

"I'm not going to discuss someone's medical history here. But he [Tamim] has been training for the last two days," Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinga said today.

"He is good so far. We are closely monitoring his progress as well as how he recovers after training."

According to Hathurusingha, even if Tamim misses the series, there won't be any problem as they have players ready to take up the captaincy role and play in the opening position. 

"I think it's a good question for the selectors. Yeah, we have many guys who have captained before. Recently Litton [Das] captained the Test match when Shakib [Al Hasan] was not there. Previously Mushfiqur [Rahim], Tamim and Shakib have captained. So, we have enough leaders," he said.

 

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / Chandika Hathurusingha / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

3h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

8h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

8h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

51m | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

3h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

4h | TBS Insight
Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh