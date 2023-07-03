Bangladesh monitor Tamim's fitness as they gear up for Afghanistan ODIs

The team management has been monitoring Tamim Iqbal's progress closely after he returned to practice following a complaint about pain on his waist.

Tamim, the captain of Bangladesh ODI team, had missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan for the same problem and things looked not all okay for him even though he did a training session today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium as Bangladesh are gearing up for a three-match ODI series.

His injury issue has of late hindered him playing some of the crucial matches for Bangladesh. As Bangladesh would play every match now for their preparation for the upcoming World Cup in India, Tamim's fitness is a concern for the team.

"I'm not going to discuss someone's medical history here. But he [Tamim] has been training for the last two days," Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinga said today.

"He is good so far. We are closely monitoring his progress as well as how he recovers after training."

According to Hathurusingha, even if Tamim misses the series, there won't be any problem as they have players ready to take up the captaincy role and play in the opening position.

"I think it's a good question for the selectors. Yeah, we have many guys who have captained before. Recently Litton [Das] captained the Test match when Shakib [Al Hasan] was not there. Previously Mushfiqur [Rahim], Tamim and Shakib have captained. So, we have enough leaders," he said.