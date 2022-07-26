Bangladesh make winning start in SAFF U-20 Championship

Sports

BSS
26 July, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 02:38 pm

Bangladesh make winning start in SAFF U-20 Championship

After the barren first half, Mirazul Islam scored the all-important goal for Bangladesh in the 71st minute of the match.

BSS
26 July, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 02:38 pm
Bangladesh make winning start in SAFF U-20 Championship

Bangladesh U-20 national football team got off to a winning start as they beat Sri Lanka by 1–0 goal in their opening match of the SAFF U-20 Championship held on Monday at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.

After the barren first half, Mirazul Islam scored the all-important goal for Bangladesh in the 71st minute of the match.

Bangladesh will play their second match against host India on July 27, meet the Maldives on July 29 and compete against Nepal on August 2. All the matches will be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The top two teams will qualify for the final which will be held on August 5.

A total of five teams - defending champions India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives -- are taking part in the tournament which will be held in round robin league basis.

Football

bangladesh football team / U-20 SAFF Championship / SAFF Championship

