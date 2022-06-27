Bangladesh lose three in no time in second innings after conceding massive lead

Bangladesh are currently staring at an innings defeat as they have found themselves in a big hole in the second session innings after conceding a massive lead of 174. They are still trailing by 142 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck in his second over of the day as he trapped Joshua Da Silva (29) leg-before. It was his third wicket of the innings. Pacer Khaled Ahmed too picked up his third of the innings as he removed Alzarri Joseph some time later.

Khaled got the better of Mayers after play resumed. It was an off-cutter which Mayers misread and miscued straight to mid-on. He played a brilliant knock of 146 before getting out as the eighth batter.

Anderson Phillip and Kemar Roach got a little partnership going for some seven overs but Shoriful Islam broke that by dismissing the former.

Then Khaled got the final West Indies wicket which was also his fifth. With that wicket, he became the first Bangladesh fast bowler to pick up a five-for against the West Indies in the West Indies.

The hosts were all-out for 408, taking a lead of 174.

Bangladesh got off to a horrendous start in their second innings as they lost Tamim Iqbal in the third over. Kemar Roach, who went wicketless in the first innings, got into the act to claim his 250th Test wicket.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy followed his partner shortly after that and it was Roach again who got the wicket. It was another 'behind the wicket' dismissal for Joy.

The seasoned seamer got his third when he trapped Anamul Haque Bijoy leg-before. Bijoy referred it but was adjudged out according to the umpire's call rule. Joel Wilson, one of the on-field umpires, gave the confirmatory signal while running off the field as rain stopped play again. Bangladesh were reeling at 32 for three then.