Bangladesh lose rain-affected thriller to Sri Lanka in Women's Asia Cup

All Bangladesh needed was run-a-ball in their seven-over chase against Sri Lanka in Sylhet after rain interrupted the play after 18.1 overs of Sri Lanka's innings in Sylhet. But the pitch made the chase tricky.

Bangladesh started well, showing good intent despite losing early wickets and the Rumana-Fargana pair appeared to have things under control.

What Sri Lanka did though, was to hang in there, not letting the boundaries go and they also sneaked in the odd dot ball.

Eventually, it was the penultimate over where the game broke open. Bangladesh needed 14 off 12, and the seasoned Inoka Ranaweera removed both batters in the space of three balls to turn the game on its head. She got one more in the over while there was a run out too, and suddenly, it became 11 needed off the final over.

The defending champions needed a miracle from thereon, but it wasn't to be. Brilliant composure from the Lankans and this is a morale-boosting win for sure.

Earlier, Sri Lanka posted 83 for 5 after 18.1 overs before the rain came in. Rumana Ahmed bagged a brace for Bangladesh while Nilakshi de Silva was unbeaten on 28.

In the chase, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana only got into the double-digit (12 off 11).

With this win, Sri Lanka move into the third spot on the points table while Bangladesh are languishing in the fifth spot with their top-four hopes getting tougher.