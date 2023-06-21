Bangladesh lose to India A in final of Women's Emerging Asia Cup

In the Women's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final earlier today, Indian captain Shweta Sehrawat correctly called the toss and chose to bat first at Mission Road Ground. Alongside U Chetry, the 19-year-old started the batting for India A and provided a good start for the team throughout the powerplay.

Photo: ACC
Photo: ACC

The Women's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2023 was won by India A on Wednesday at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, by a margin of 31 runs against Bangladesh A. Even though eight out of the tournament's 15 matches were postponed due to rain, the young Asian women's players still had the opportunity to show off their abilities and develop their games over the long term.

However, Nahida Akter of Bangladesh A castled Shweta Sehrawat in the sixth over, leading to the important wicket falling. For India A, Dinesh Vrinda entered the batting order at position three in order to give the innings the much-needed boost. With 36 runs from 29 deliveries, including five fours and one maximum, she led the team in scoring.

The bowlers were efficient throughout the target defense as they prevented Bangladesh A from gaining any momentum throughout their batting innings. For India A, Mannat Kashyap secured three wickets, including both of the opposition's openers.

After the powerplay, India A's unstoppable Shreyanka Patil stole the show with the ball in the championship match, taking four wickets in four overs at an incredible economy rate of 3.25. Kanika Ahuja, who got a few crucial wickets in the Bangladesh A to dismiss them for a pitiful score of 96 in 19.2 overs, provided her with strong support.

 

Cricket

Emerging asia cup / Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team

