Bangladesh lose Chattogram Test by 8 wickets

With this, Bangladesh begin their WTC 2 campaign with a defeat.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh lost the first Test by 8 wickets in Chattogram. Pakistan chased down a tricky 202 pretty comfortably in the 4th innings, and they lost only two wickets in the morning session of day 5.

With this, Bangladesh begin their WTC 2 campaign with a defeat.

Chasing 202, the openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique bettered their first innings stand and added 151, the former missed out on twin hundreds but had done enough to put his side on the brink of victory. 

Pakistan needed 93 runs to win on the fifth day having all their wickets in hand. They lost both their openers - Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique - for 93 and 73 respectively. 

Taijul picked up his eighth wicket in the match after his seven-for in the first innings. Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up the other one.

Pakistan were behind in this Test for most parts but when it mattered the most they turned their A-game on.

They allowed Bangladesh to recover from 49 for 4 to add 330 in the first innings, then capitulated after the 146-run opening stand and were bowled out for 286.

Bangladesh had a lead of 44 and could have run away with the game, but that's where Pakistan raised their game. The bowlers ran through the top order just like they did in the first innings but this time they continued to pick wickets at regular intervals and didn't allow Bangladesh to take a massive lead.

"I think we lost in the first one hour on both our innings. In the first innings, Mushfiqur and Liton stepped up. If we had got 100 more runs, it would have been different. We have to improve against the new ball," Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque said at the post-match presentation.

The second and final Test will begin on Saturday in Mirpur. 

