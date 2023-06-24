Bangladesh looking to increase options ahead of World Cup

Sports

BSS
24 June, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 11:07 pm

Related News

Bangladesh looking to increase options ahead of World Cup

The camp, which was designed for the ODI and T20 series against Afghanistan, ended today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

BSS
24 June, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 11:07 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The inclusion of Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain and Mahedi Hasan in the national team for a three-day is part of the plan to increase the options ahead of the World Cup, said assistant coach Nic Pothas.
 
The camp, which was designed for the ODI and T20 series against Afghanistan, ended today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
 
"I think again it's been a case of giving people opportunity. We don't want people to feel like they're outside of the group. And it also gives us options. If somebody gets injured, we don't want to be pulling people out of thin air from somewhere where we haven't seen them," Pothas said here today.
 
"And also giving them the best opportunity to train, to practice, to be ready, if there is an opportunity at some point. So we want to try and be as inclusive as possible. And the head coach has a very clear plan."
 
It's the head coach Chandika Hathurusingha who insisted the national selection panel to include the trio in the three-day preparation camp.
 
Soumya, who was dropped from the national squad after a dismal performance in the 2022 T20 World Cup, was getting the more attention because of his previous success in the global tournaments.
 
Soumya hasn't played white-ball cricket for Bangladesh after the 2022 T20 World Cup but was included in the Emerging Asia Cup squad as a potential candidate in the middle-order.
 
"I've only really seen him at his best on TV a long time ago. So for us now, it's an observation period. We want him to relax and just play because we know his best is very good. But at the moment, as I say, I've only seen him sort of three times in a net. That's not enough time under no pressure to have an opinion. So I have to take my time to observe that," Pothas said of Somuya.
 
"He's (Soumya) obviously batted at the top of the order before. But again, this is a conversation with the head coach that we haven't had yet. At the moment, it's really at the beginning of the observation phase. So I think he's going to get an opportunity to go away with emerging players, to play again."
 
"But the most important thing for any batsman, your currency is runs. What we think you look like and what we think you can do is irrelevant. That just gets you into the system. It's the thing that gets you into a team is runs. That's the bottom line."

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo :TBS

Local journalism: Tale of a double-edged sword, systemic challenges and injustice

10h | Panorama
Photo: Twelve

Last minute shopping: Staples and styles not to miss this Eid

10h | Mode
Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

14h | Panorama
The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

4h | TBS SPORTS
The errors that caused Titan to explode

The errors that caused Titan to explode

3h | TBS World
Messi's career is like a movie

Messi's career is like a movie

4h | TBS SPORTS
Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

8h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home
Panorama

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home