Bangladesh looking to end Asia Cup with win over India, says Shakib

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 06:38 pm

But it won't be an easy task for Shakib Al Hasan's men as they will be up against a really strong Indian outfit and a team they couldn’t conquer in the Asia Cup since 2012.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh will play India on Friday in the only dead rubber in the ongoing Asia Cup. Things have not gone as per plan for Bangladesh but they will want to end the tournament on a high with a win over India.

But it won't be an easy task for Shakib Al Hasan's men as they will be up against a really strong Indian outfit and a team they couldn't conquer in the Asia Cup since 2012.

Bangladesh will miss the services of Mushfiqur Rahim, their most prolific batter, as he is staying back in Bangladesh to spend time with his wife and newborn son. On the other hand, India too could rest a few key players as they have already made the final.

"I don't want anything special from this match. We want to win," Shakib told reporters on Thursday. 

Shakib, though, is not sure whether the failure in the tournament will affect Bangladesh's chances in the World Cup.

While answering a question about the players, Shakib said, "There is no such thing called youngsters. Everyone is capable. That's why they are in the team. Let's hope that they can make use of the next opportunities."

