Bangladesh likely to play India, Pakistan in ICC T20 WC Super 12s

TBS Report
16 July, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2021, 05:01 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the groups for the much-awaited ICC Men's T20 World Cup which will be hosted by the BCCI in Oman and UAE. Bangladesh are likely to play the likes of India, Pakistan if they top their group in the preliminary round.

The groups have been selected on the basis of the ICC T20I team rankings as of March 20, 2021. A total of eight teams will have to play the qualifier round to book their spots in the super 12.

The preliminary round will commence on October 17.

Bangladesh will face Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland in Group B while Ireland, Namibia and Netherlands will lock horns with Sri Lanka in Group A.

The champion of Group A and runner-up of Group B will join England, West Indies, Australia and South Africa in Group one in the Super 12.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Group two of the Super 12 will comprise India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the winner of Group B and the runner-up of Group A. Bangladesh are likely to join them if they can secure the top spot in the preliminary round.

Geoff Allardice, the acting CEO of the ICC said, "We are delighted to announce the groups for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. There are some great match ups offered by the groups and it starts to bring the event to life for our fans as our first multi-team event since the onset of the global pandemic draws closer."

"Given the disruption caused by Covid-19, we selected the cutoff date as close as possible to the event to ensure we were able to include the maximum amount of cricket in the rankings which determine the groups. There is no doubt we will witness some highly competitive cricket when the event gets underway in just three months," he added.

