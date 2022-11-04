Bangladesh leave behind the memory of previous game, focused on ending the tournament on a high

Bangladesh are the fourth team in the table with two wins from four matches and four points in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Tigers have one more match in the Super 12s of the tournament.

Shakib Al Hasan's side is not likely to make the semi-finals but mathematically, there is still hope. Bangladesh, confident after a fighting performance against India, will be praying for a miracle.

Although Pakistan are not the best-placed team at the moment to reach the semis, there is no doubt about the ability of the side.

According to pacer Taskin Ahmed, Babar Azam's team is ahead of Bangladesh but Bangladesh will only think of a win when they enter the Adelaide Oval on 6 November.

This right-arm pacer of Bangladesh, who has been in great rhythm with the ball in this World Cup, has frankly accepted the team's weakness in the T20 format.

According to Taskin, Bangladesh are not yet a "great" team, but if they continue to improve, they can be so. However, Bangladesh are well aware of the fact that there is no way out without a "miracle" in the journey that has become difficult with various equations.

Bangladesh had a long practice session at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Friday. In response to a question about the possibility of playing in the semi-finals after practice, Taskin said, "All the matches in this group have been interesting."

"Anything can still happen. Miracles can happen. The main goal [for Bangladesh] will be to carry the same spirit as the last match. We want to win by playing well. If we win the match, then we'll look at the equations. The main goal is to win the next match."

"Actually, there are a lot of equations. Our main goal is to win, so I can't say whether we can make the semi-final or not. But the goal is to win the match."

After losing the first two matches, Pakistan won two consecutive matches. Even with equal points, they are ahead of Bangladesh in run rate. Back on a winning streak, the team will look to win the third match by a big margin to stay in the race for the semi-finals.

But Taskin feels that anything can happen in T20 cricket. 'It is difficult to predict in T20s. Anything can happen. Momentum can change in an over. If we bowlers can bowl well and if we bowl first and keep them between 150-160, then maybe a chase is possible. And if we get a good score by batting first, we have the ability to defend. If we play good cricket, we can win, so there's this hope."

In spite of so much hope, Taskin is keeping reality in mind. Accepting that Bangladesh have not yet become a strong team in T20s, he stated, "They are ahead of us as a team. Everyone knows that Pakistan is a better team than us. Our goal is to improve. A little while ago I said that we have not become a great team, but we will be."

Taskin thinks that there are many positive points to be taken from the India match. "We scored 150 runs in 16 overs. This should also be kept in mind. Litton started very well, the bowling has been getting better consistently. So there are many positives. Having fought with the world's top teams like India like this, it has added to our strength."

Cricketers have been keeping an eye on the other games as well. Taskin said, "Every room has a TV, scores can be seen. As a team or as an individual, we all aim to improve. This is our main goal. We have said before that we are learning, trying to improve. We are playing better cricket than before. We are still not a great team, especially in the T20 format. The aim will be to maintain the trend of improvement so that we can become a better team."