Bangladesh land unwanted record in Mirpur after nine batters bag ducks

Six Bangladesh batters couldn't open their account in the first innings of the Dhaka Test but Bangladesh managed to score 365 courtesy of Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das' defiance. In the second innings, three of them bagged ducks. It was only the third time in the history of Tests that as many as nine batters of a team got out without bothering the scorers in a Test match.

The first instance was back in 1990 when nine Sri Lanka batters registered ducks against India. 10 years later, nine West Indies batters failed to open the account in a Test in Brisbane.

In the first innings of the second Test match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed got out on nought. Tamim bagged another duck in the second innings, making it his first 'pair' in Tests. Mominul Haque and Khaled Ahmed were the other two batters dismissed on zero in the second innings.

In the 2018 Jamaica Test, a total of eight Bangladesh batters recorded ducks which was, before this Test, the instance of most Bangladeshi batters getting out on zero.

A total of 11 batters including two Sri Lankans bagged ducks in this match which is also a record. It was the 13th time so many batters got out without scoring in a Test match.