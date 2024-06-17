Bangladesh involved in sneaky Steve Smith-like DRS controversy against Nepal

Sports

Hindustan Times
17 June, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 11:12 pm

Related News

Bangladesh involved in sneaky Steve Smith-like DRS controversy against Nepal

Hindustan Times
17 June, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 11:12 pm
Bangladesh involved in sneaky Steve Smith-like DRS controversy against Nepal

Steve Smith was leading the Baggy Greens when the then-Australian skipper received a warning from the match umpire for looking at the dugout after his dismissal against India in the 2017 Test series between the two heavyweights. An animated Virat Kohli issued a verbal barrage after Smith's infamous 'brain fade' admission in the 2nd Test in Bangalore. Why is Smith's DRS controversy being discussed in the cricket spectrum during the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup?

In the Group D match between Bangladesh and Nepal at the T20 World Cup, spinner Sandeep Lamichhane outsmarted Tanzim Hasan Sakib as the batter was given out lbw by the umpire. Sakib was on his way after the umpire raised his finger, only to take a pause and opt for a review. In a video that has garnered netizens' attention, Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali is believed to have signalled towards the dressing room for a review. Sakib almost exhausted 15 seconds before taking a late review. Bangladesh batters are facing the heat on social media in the aftermath of the DRS controversy.

After surviving the close call with the review, Sakib failed to extend his stay at the crease as Lamichhane cleaned up the Bangladesh batter on the next ball. Sakib departed for three off five balls while his partner-in-crime Jaker was also removed by Lamichhane in the 15th over. Nepal star Lamichhane bagged two wickets and leaked 17 runs in his four overs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Batting first in the low-scoring encounter between the two teams, Bangladesh were all out for 106 in 19.3 overs. No batter scored more runs than former skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who failed to bank on his start against Nepal. Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh, skipper Rohit Paudel and Lamichhane picked up a brace of wickets against Bangladesh. In reply, Nepal only mustered 85 in 19.2 overs to lose the T20 World Cup tie by 21 runs. Sakib was the pick of the bowlers with his four-wicket haul. Sakib conceded only seven runs in his four overs. His bowling heroics turned out to be the second-best figures by a Bangladeshi bowler in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

T20 world cup 2024 / DRS / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Steve Smith

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Are you really a mind reader or simply a decoder of social cues?

7h | Features
Hasan Ahmed, a CNG driver from the remote village of Moulvibazar, makes Vlogs on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. Photo: Courtesy

How a 24-year-old Moulvibazar CNG driver made over Tk20,000 from social media

9h | Features
With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

1d | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

1d | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

3h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos
Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

5h | Videos