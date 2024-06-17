Bangladesh involved in sneaky Steve Smith-like DRS controversy against Nepal

Steve Smith was leading the Baggy Greens when the then-Australian skipper received a warning from the match umpire for looking at the dugout after his dismissal against India in the 2017 Test series between the two heavyweights. An animated Virat Kohli issued a verbal barrage after Smith's infamous 'brain fade' admission in the 2nd Test in Bangalore. Why is Smith's DRS controversy being discussed in the cricket spectrum during the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup?

In the Group D match between Bangladesh and Nepal at the T20 World Cup, spinner Sandeep Lamichhane outsmarted Tanzim Hasan Sakib as the batter was given out lbw by the umpire. Sakib was on his way after the umpire raised his finger, only to take a pause and opt for a review. In a video that has garnered netizens' attention, Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali is believed to have signalled towards the dressing room for a review. Sakib almost exhausted 15 seconds before taking a late review. Bangladesh batters are facing the heat on social media in the aftermath of the DRS controversy.

After surviving the close call with the review, Sakib failed to extend his stay at the crease as Lamichhane cleaned up the Bangladesh batter on the next ball. Sakib departed for three off five balls while his partner-in-crime Jaker was also removed by Lamichhane in the 15th over. Nepal star Lamichhane bagged two wickets and leaked 17 runs in his four overs.

Batting first in the low-scoring encounter between the two teams, Bangladesh were all out for 106 in 19.3 overs. No batter scored more runs than former skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who failed to bank on his start against Nepal. Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh, skipper Rohit Paudel and Lamichhane picked up a brace of wickets against Bangladesh. In reply, Nepal only mustered 85 in 19.2 overs to lose the T20 World Cup tie by 21 runs. Sakib was the pick of the bowlers with his four-wicket haul. Sakib conceded only seven runs in his four overs. His bowling heroics turned out to be the second-best figures by a Bangladeshi bowler in the history of the T20 World Cup.