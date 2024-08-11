Bangladesh HP Team dominates Melbourne Renegades academy in opening match

Opting to bat first after losing the toss, Bangladesh set a target of 171 runs for Melbourne. Though the opening duo of Tanzid Hasan and Zeeshan Alam couldn't build significant innings, with Tanzid scoring 17 off 9 balls and Zeeshan adding 10 off 10, the team's middle-order provided stability. Parvez Hossain, batting at number three, led the charge with a vital 69 runs off 48 balls. Despite Afif Hossain being dismissed for a golden duck, contributions from captain Akbar Ali (21 off 18 balls) and Abu Hider (13 off 8 balls) ensured Bangladesh reached 170 runs for 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Melbourne Renegades Academy faltered against a disciplined bowling attack from Bangladesh. The Renegades were bowled out for just 93 runs in 15.2 overs, with no batsman managing to score more than 20 runs. Rakibul Hasan and Ripon Mondol were the pick of the bowlers, each taking 3 wickets, while Alis Al Islam and Abu Hider chipped in with 2 wickets apiece.

Bangladesh's HP team will face Tasmania in their next match tomorrow, as they continue their quest in the group stage of the series, where each team plays six matches. The tournament will conclude with the final on 18 August.