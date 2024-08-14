Bangladesh HP falls to Adelaide Strikers academy in second consecutive defeat at top end T20

The Bangladesh High Performance squad faced their second consecutive defeat in the Top End T20 series in Australia, losing by eight wickets to the Adelaide Strikers Academy.

After a promising start with a win against the Melbourne Renegades Academy, the Akbar Ali-led team has since stumbled with losses against Tasmania and now Adelaide.

Batting first, Bangladesh HP managed 147-8, with notable contributions from opener Jishan Alam (26), captain Akbar Ali (36), and Shamim Hossain, who scored a brisk 42 off 32 balls. Tim Oakley and Harry Manenti shone with the ball for the Strikers Academy, each taking three wickets.

In reply, Adelaide's chase was smooth, led by opener Jake Winter, who remained unbeaten on 82 off 54 deliveries, guiding his team to victory in just 17.4 overs. Pacers Abu Hider and Ripon Mondol claimed one wicket each for Bangladesh HP, but their efforts couldn't stop Adelaide from securing a comfortable win.