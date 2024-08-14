Bangladesh HP falls to Adelaide Strikers academy in second consecutive defeat at top end T20

Sports

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 04:15 pm

Bangladesh HP falls to Adelaide Strikers academy in second consecutive defeat at top end T20

After a promising start with a win against the Melbourne Renegades Academy, the Akbar Ali-led team has since stumbled with losses against Tasmania and now Adelaide.

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 04:15 pm
Bangladesh HP falls to Adelaide Strikers academy in second consecutive defeat at top end T20

The Bangladesh High Performance squad faced their second consecutive defeat in the Top End T20 series in Australia, losing by eight wickets to the Adelaide Strikers Academy.

After a promising start with a win against the Melbourne Renegades Academy, the Akbar Ali-led team has since stumbled with losses against Tasmania and now Adelaide.

Batting first, Bangladesh HP managed 147-8, with notable contributions from opener Jishan Alam (26), captain Akbar Ali (36), and Shamim Hossain, who scored a brisk 42 off 32 balls. Tim Oakley and Harry Manenti shone with the ball for the Strikers Academy, each taking three wickets.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In reply, Adelaide's chase was smooth, led by opener Jake Winter, who remained unbeaten on 82 off 54 deliveries, guiding his team to victory in just 17.4 overs. Pacers Abu Hider and Ripon Mondol claimed one wicket each for Bangladesh HP, but their efforts couldn't stop Adelaide from securing a comfortable win.

Top News

HP Team / Bangladesh HP team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

4h | Pursuit
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

2d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"In the glass of liquor, the ice dances with a warm shimmer."

"In the glass of liquor, the ice dances with a warm shimmer."

24m | Videos
How relatives went missing, family members said; Demand for release

How relatives went missing, family members said; Demand for release

1h | Videos
I will be responsible to the nation if Sagar-Runi's murder is not prosecuted - Legal Adviser

I will be responsible to the nation if Sagar-Runi's murder is not prosecuted - Legal Adviser

1h | Videos
Consumer rights and students are monitoring the market in Shariatpur

Consumer rights and students are monitoring the market in Shariatpur

1h | Videos