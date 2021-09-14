Bangladesh to host Pakistan later this year for three T20Is and two Tests

UNB
14 September, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 06:54 pm

Bangladesh to host Pakistan later this year for three T20Is and two Tests

The Test series will be marked as the start of Bangladesh’s World Test Championship second cycle.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Pakistan national cricket team is all set to tour Bangladesh in November-December for a three-match T20I and two-match Test series, a media release of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Tuesday.

Pakistan last visited Bangladesh in 2016 for the Asia Cup. Bangladesh toured Pakistan last year, but the tour was disturbed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 around the world.

The visitors will start the tour with the T20 series with all matches taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on November 19, 20 and 22. The first Test will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on November 26, the second Test will take place in Dhaka on December 4.

The Test series will be marked as the start of Bangladesh's World Test Championship second cycle.

Till date, Bangladesh played 11 Tests against Pakistan and lost 10 of them, and one ended in a draw.

The Tigers played 12 T20Is against Pakistan and won two of them while losing the other 10 matches.

