Bangladesh to host India Women's team in July

Sports

BSS
17 June, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 01:02 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to host India Women's team in July

All of the matches will be held at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. It will be the first time in 11 years that Mirpur will host a women's international game. The last time the Bangladesh women's team played at this venue was in 2012 against South Africa.

BSS
17 June, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 01:02 pm
Photo: ACC
Photo: ACC

The India women's team will tour Bangladesh next month for a white-ball series which includes three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

All of the matches will be held at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. It will be the first time in 11 years that Mirpur will host a women's international game. The last time the Bangladesh women's team played at this venue was in 2012 against South Africa.

The one-day series is a part of the 2022-2025 ICC Women's Championship which is being contested by ten teams to determine qualification for the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup.

The tour marks the first series under the ICC's Women's FTP 2022-2025 to be hosted by Bangladesh.

The Indian side will arrive in Dhaka on 6 July. The series will start with three T20 Internationals, slating for 9, 11 and 13 July. The three ODIs will be held on 16, 19 and 22 July.

Cricket

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / India Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

1h | Features
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

6h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

6h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

18h | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

1d | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

1d | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000