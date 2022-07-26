Bangladesh to host ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in Bangladesh and it will be the first time the country will be hosting a major ICC women's cricket tournament.

"This will be the first time that Bangladesh will be hosting a major ICC women's tournament and the second time it will be hosting a T20 World Cup. The tournament will be held between September-October, and comprise 10 teams playing 23 matches," said the ICC.

"A year later, the action will move to India for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The tournament will be India's fifth hosting an ICC Women's tournament, with four tournaments so far being ICC Women's World Cups. Eight teams will compete in the tournament, making up a total of 31 matches."

Australia emerged as the champions the last time India hosted the tournament, beating the West Indies by 114 runs in the final in Mumbai. The last big women's global cricket event held in India was the 2016 T20 World Cup but that was primarily because ICC used to organise both men's and women's event simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the 2026 T20 World Cup has been awarded to England. This will be the first time the tournament will be held in the country and the number of teams will also increase from 10 to 12, with a total of 33 matches to be played. The final event of the cycle, the 2027 Women's ICC Champions Trophy, will be hosted by Sri Lanka, subject to them qualifying for the tournament. The inaugural edition of the Women's ICC Champions Trophy will be based on the T20 format. It will be held in February 2026, with six teams competing for the trophy across 16 matches.

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO said: "Getting the hosting rights for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is fantastic news for Bangladesh cricket. On behalf of the BCB, I take this opportunity to thank the ICC Board for awarding this major women's event to Bangladesh during a time when the women's game is flourishing and expanding.