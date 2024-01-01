Bangladesh hoping to 'regain championship' as U-19 World Cup squad announced

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 World Cup which will take place in South Africa from 19 January. Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, who led Bangladesh to their maiden championship in the recently concluded Youth Asia Cup, will lead the side in the tournament.

The selectors have retained the same squad that had won the Youth Asia Cup.

Bangladesh won the U-19 World Cup for the first time in 2020 under Akbar Ali in South Africa. And selector Hannan Sarkar hoped the batch of 2024 would regain the title in the same country.

"We are hoping to regain the championship title," Hannan Sarkar told the media at a press conference in Mirpur today.

"We were the champions in 2020. Unfortunately, we couldn't get our desired result in 2022. We are going there with hopes of regaining it this time," he added.

Bangladesh are slotted in Group A in the tournament alongside India, Ireland and the USA. The top two teams of the group will move on to the quarterfinals of this 16-team event.

They will have a fitness and skill camp in Dhaka from 2-7 January and depart for South Africa on 8 January. From 9-12 January, the Under 19 team will be in Potchefstroom for a pre-event camp.

The Young Tigers will start their campaign against India in Bloemfontein on January 20.

Bangladesh U-19 World Cup squad: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Asrafuzzaman, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin (vc), Shiekh Parvez Jibon, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha

Stand by: Nayeem Ahmed, Md Rizan Hossan, Ashraful Hasan, Tanvir Ahammed, Akanto Sheikh