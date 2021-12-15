Bangladesh hockey team suffer a 0-9 defeat against India in the Asian Champions trophy

Bangladesh made a losing start in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy when they went down by 0-9 goals to defending champions India in their opening match of the tournament held today at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium here.

After the setback against Korea in the opening match of the tournament, the men in blue came out with an intention to win against Bangladesh and dominated the first two quarters.

From the start, India kept attacking and got eight penalty corners, but was only able to convert one. The host team also were solid in defense with their goalkeeper Abu Nippon playing brilliantly to foil Indian's number of scoring opportunities.

Forward Lalit opened an account scoring a field goal for India in the 12th minute while forward Dilpreet Singh doubled the lead scoring a field goal for men in blue in the 22nd minute of the match.

Lalit Kumar scored his second and third goal for India converting a penalty corner in the 29th minute while defender Jarmanpreet made the scoreline 4-0 for India converting a penalty corner in the 31st minute.

Jarmanpreet Singh scored the fifth goal for India in the 43rd minute while Dilpreet Singh raised the tally 6-0 with a field goal in the 44th minute.

Forward Akashdeep Singh joined the party scoring the seventh goal for India in the 54th minute while Mandeep Mor scored the eighth goal for the touring side in the 55th minute of the match.

Harmanpreet Singh completed the winners' tally scoring the ninth goal for India in the 57th minute of the match.

Bangladesh will play against Korea while favourites India meet Pakistan in their next respective matches scheduled to be held on Friday (Dec 17)at the same venue.