Bangladesh hockey team suffer a 0-9 defeat against India in the Asian Champions trophy

Sports

BSS
15 December, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 10:15 pm

Related News

Bangladesh hockey team suffer a 0-9 defeat against India in the Asian Champions trophy

After the setback against Korea in the opening match of the tournament, the men in blue came out with an intention to win against Bangladesh and dominated the first two quarters.

BSS
15 December, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Bangladesh made a losing start in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy when they went down by 0-9 goals to defending champions India in their opening match of the tournament held today at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium here.

After the setback against Korea in the opening match of the tournament, the men in blue came out with an intention to win against Bangladesh and dominated the first two quarters.

From the start, India kept attacking and got eight penalty corners, but was only able to convert one. The host team also were solid in defense with their goalkeeper Abu Nippon playing brilliantly to foil Indian's number of scoring opportunities.

Forward Lalit opened an account scoring a field goal for India in the 12th minute while forward Dilpreet Singh doubled the lead scoring a field goal for men in blue in the 22nd minute of the match.

Lalit Kumar scored his second and third goal for India converting a penalty corner in the 29th minute while defender Jarmanpreet made the scoreline 4-0 for India converting a penalty corner in the 31st minute.

Jarmanpreet Singh scored the fifth goal for India in the 43rd minute while Dilpreet Singh raised the tally 6-0 with a field goal in the 44th minute.

Forward Akashdeep Singh joined the party scoring the seventh goal for India in the 54th minute while Mandeep Mor scored the eighth goal for the touring side in the 55th minute of the match.

Harmanpreet Singh completed the winners' tally scoring the ninth goal for India in the 57th minute of the match.

Bangladesh will play against Korea while favourites India meet Pakistan in their next respective matches scheduled to be held on Friday (Dec 17)at the same venue.

Others

hockey / Bangladesh Hockey Team / Asian Champions Trophy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

12h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

2h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

5h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

5h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak