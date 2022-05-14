Bangladesh hockey team storm into Asian Games qualifiers final

Sports

BSS
14 May, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 07:22 pm

Bangladesh national hockey team stormed into the final of Asian Games qualifier when they came from behind and beat host Thailand by 4-1 goals in the second semifinal held today (Saturday) in Bangkok, Thailand.

Bangladesh will play the final match against Oman scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) at 3 pm (BST).

Thailand took the lead in the 10th minute, but Bangladesh staged a brilliant fightback as Ruman Sarkar restored the parity with a field goal in the 22nd minute.

Ashraful put Bangladesh ahead in the second quarter converting a penalty corner in the 29th minute while after the breather he further widened the team's margin scoring his second and third goal for Bangladesh again converting a penalty corner in the 35th minute of the match.

Rakibul Hasan sealed the victory scoring a field goal for Bangladesh to make the scoreline 4-1 in the 47th minute of the match.

Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a winning start in the tournament as they beat Indonesia by 3-1 goals in their pool B opening match and confirmed their Asian Games participation after defeating Sri Lanka also by the same identical margin in their second match of the tournament.

The boys in red and green emerged as group champions defeating Singapore by a solitary goal in their third and last group match.

