Bangladesh hockey team starts Asian Games Qualifying tournament on a winning note

Sports

BSS
07 May, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 12:09 pm

BSS
07 May, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 12:09 pm
Bangladesh national hockey team got off to an auspicious start in the Asian Games qualifying as they beat Indonesia by 3-1 goals in their pool B opening match held today (Saturday) in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the day's match, Sarowar Hossain gave Bangladesh a deserving lead through a field goal early in the 10th minute of the first quarter while Pushkor Khisha Mimo doubled the lead for Bangladesh scoring another field goal in the 8th minute of the second quarter.

Indonesia staged a fight back in the third quarter as they pulled one back scoring a lone goal in the 9th minute of the third quarter while Fazle Hossain Rabbi scored the third goal for Bangladesh in the next minute.

Rezaul Karim Babu of Bangladesh was named the player of the match for his impressive performance in the match.

Bangladesh, which have been pitted in Pool B along with Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Singapore, will play their second match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (May 10) and meet Singapore in their third and last Pool B match scheduled to be held on Thursday (May 12).

The semifinals of the tournament will be held on May 14 while the final is slated for May 15.

Bangladesh hockey team: Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Khorshedur Rahman, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Ashraful Islam, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz, Mehedi asan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Sarwar Hossain, Roman Sarkar, Naim Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Prince Lal Samanta, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Arshad Hossain and Pushkor Khisha Mimo.

Others

Asian Games Qualifiers / Bangladesh Hockey Team

