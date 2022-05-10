Bangladesh hockey team qualify for Asian Games beating Sri Lanka

Sports

BSS
10 May, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 05:34 pm

The second successive victory also took the men in red and green into the last four of the nine-team qualifiers with a match in hand against Singapore. The match will be held on Thursday (May 12).

Bangladesh hockey team qualify for Asian Games beating Sri Lanka

Bangladesh national hockey team confirmed their Asian Games berth as they beat Sri Lanka by 3-1 goals in their second Pool B match of the Asian Games qualifier held today (Tuesday) in Bangkok, Thailand.

The second successive victory also took the men in red and green into the last four of the nine-team qualifiers with a match in hand against Singapore. The match will be held on Thursday (May 12).

After the barren first quarter, Bangladesh took lead in the 18th minute through Ashraful Islam's penalty corner. The second goal came for Bangladesh in the 23rd minute from a penalty stroke.

Sri Lanka, however, offered strong resistance in the third quarter creating a number of penalty corners but could not convert any of those into a goal.

However, the Islanders pulled one back in the 44th minute to bring some excitement into the match before Bangladesh took the match away with Roman Sarkar scoring the team's third goal in the 53rd minute. 

Earlier, on Saturday last, Bangladesh got off to a winning start in the tournament as they beat Indonesia by 3-1 goals in their pool B opening match.

