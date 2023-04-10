Bangladesh to have training camp in Sylhet before series in UK against Ireland

Bangladesh will have a short training camp in Sylhet before departing for the United Kingdom for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland, according to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations committee chairman Jalal Yunus on Monday.

On 9 May, the Tigers will play the first of three ODIs. The next two games are set for 12 and 14 May respectively. All games will be played at Chelmsford's Cloud County Ground.

"There will be a training camp after Eid. We will have a short two-three days camp before leaving for the UK. Our head coach (Chandika Hathurusingha) chose Sylhet keeping the condition and wicket in mind since we planned to conduct a camp outside Dhaka. We felt Sylhet could be the best option for the camp outside Dhaka. We are planning to conduct the camp around 26-27 April and the team is expected to fly to the UK on 1 May," Jalal Yunus told the media.

Tamim Iqbal and his cohorts are set to arrive in the United Kingdom on 2 May. They will then play a practise game on 5 May before the series begins.

"They wanted to shorten the tour but we told them that we wanted to practise for a few days including the head coach which is the reason we are going their early. We will stay near a hotel in Chelmsford—one hour drive from London," he said.