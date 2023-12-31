Bangladesh have been outstanding in the T20Is: Santner

New Zealand's stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner praised Bangladesh team as they drew the T20I series 1-1 on Sunday. He especially praised Bangladesh seamers for putting up a brilliant show in all three matches.

After dismissing the tourists for 110 in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand's top-order collapsed to 49-5 before Jimmy Neesham and Santner recovered to reach 95-5 off 14.4 overs. When heavy rain halted play, the Black Caps were comfortably ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern target, thanks largely to an unbeaten 28 from all-rounder Neesham.

The result denied Bangladesh a first series victory on New Zealand soil in any format, having lost the preceding ODI series 2-1.

"Our bowlers did the job up front keeping them to 110 and it's good to get across the line in what's been a pretty tough-fought series. It got quite tight in the end," Santner, who captained the side in Kane Williamson's absence, told reporters.

"Credit to Bangladesh, their bowlers have bowled extremely well in both series and they put us under some pressure again today, and nice to get over the line in the end."

"As a squad, Bangladesh have been outstanding. Their seamers obviously have done a very good job up front," he added.

Shoriful Islam was the spearhead of Bangladesh pace attack and was adjudged the player of the series with six wickets in three matches. He even bagged a brace in the third T20I.

"We know how good their spinners are and then batting as well. It was a hard-fought series and same with the ODIs," Santner concluded.