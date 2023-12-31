Bangladesh have been outstanding in the T20Is: Santner

Sports

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 02:45 pm

Related News

Bangladesh have been outstanding in the T20Is: Santner

"As a squad, Bangladesh have been outstanding. Their seamers obviously have done a very good job up front."

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 02:45 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

New Zealand's stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner praised Bangladesh team as they drew the T20I series 1-1 on Sunday. He especially praised Bangladesh seamers for putting up a brilliant show in all three matches.

After dismissing the tourists for 110 in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand's top-order collapsed to 49-5 before Jimmy Neesham and Santner recovered to reach 95-5 off 14.4 overs. When heavy rain halted play, the Black Caps were comfortably ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern target, thanks largely to an unbeaten 28 from all-rounder Neesham. 

The result denied Bangladesh a first series victory on New Zealand soil in any format, having lost the preceding ODI series 2-1.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Our bowlers did the job up front keeping them to 110 and it's good to get across the line in what's been a pretty tough-fought series. It got quite tight in the end," Santner, who captained the side in Kane Williamson's absence, told reporters.

"Credit to Bangladesh, their bowlers have bowled extremely well in both series and they put us under some pressure again today, and nice to get over the line in the end."

"As a squad, Bangladesh have been outstanding. Their seamers obviously have done a very good job up front," he added.

Shoriful Islam was the spearhead of Bangladesh pace attack and was adjudged the player of the series with six wickets in three matches. He even bagged a brace in the third T20I.

"We know how good their spinners are and then batting as well. It was a hard-fought series and same with the ODIs," Santner concluded.

Cricket

Mitchell santner / Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs NZ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

10m | Features
Photo: Collected

5 most-anticipated cars in 2024

1h | Wheels
The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

6h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

1h | Videos
Google settles $5bn lawsuit for 'private mode' tracking

Google settles $5bn lawsuit for 'private mode' tracking

2h | Videos
Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

17h | Videos
Fuel prices are expected to fall further

Fuel prices are expected to fall further

16h | Videos