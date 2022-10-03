Bangladesh in Group A with Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka for Women's T20 World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 11:48 pm

The eighth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will begin on 10 February 2023 with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh in Group A with Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka for Women's T20 World Cup

ICC have announced the schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa next year with Bangladesh and Ireland filling the last two spots after the qualifiers in the 10-team tournament.

The eighth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will begin on 10 February 2023 with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka. Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha will host the matches in the tournament with the knockout matches set to be played in Cape Town.

The final will be held on 26 February 2023 with a reserve day available on the 27th in case of major interruptions in play on the designated date.

Five-time title winners and defending champions Australia are grouped alongside their Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand and hosts South Africa in Group 1 for the Women's T20 World Cup in 2023.

Group 1 also has Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, who recently won the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 final by beating Ireland, the other qualified team who are in Group 2.

Ireland join England, India, West Indies and Pakistan in Group 2.

Group 1: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
Group 2: England, India, West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland

In the group games, which run until 21 February, each team will take on the other four teams in their group once. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage play the semi-finals.

