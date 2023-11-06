Bangladesh go seventh in table with three-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Bangladesh go seventh in the table with a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Bangladesh stuttered after losing Shakib and Shanto in no time, but eventually managed to win the match with a run rate that takes them above Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh's NRR is now -1.142 while Sri Lanka is eighth with a NRR off -1.160.

9:45 pm

Shanto falls for 90. Two wickets in two overs for Mathews - both set batters!

He bowled with a scrambled seam, and on a length on off stump. The ball just hinted to angle across, as Shanto looked to dab that behind the wicket. But he ended up getting a bottom edge on to the off stump to give Sri Lanka some outside hope.

9:34 pm

Shakib misses his hundred by 18 runs as he departs for 82 to Angelo Mathews.

Shakib was early to close his bat-face and got a leading edge that popped up in the air. Asalanka moved to his left from shortish extra cover and put in a dive to gobble it up.

Mathews pointed at his wrist and gave Shakib a send off saying it was "time to go".

9:27 pm

Bangladesh are in firm control in their 280-run chase against Sri Lanka at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi courtesy of an unbeaten 150-run partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

This is now Bangladesh's highest partnership in any wicket against Sri Lanka.

Dilshan Madushanka struck early for Sri Lanka, removing opener Tanzid Hasan for nine off five balls. Then, Madushanka struck again in the seventh over, removing Litton Das (23).

Shakib then partnered with Shanto and steadied the ship. The pair took 142 balls to add 150 runs in their partnership.

Shakib is batting on 81 and Shanto has bagged 86 so far.

BAN: 206/2 (30)