Bangladesh go seventh in table with three-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Sports

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 10:37 pm

Related News

Bangladesh go seventh in table with three-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Bangladesh stuttered after losing Shakib and Shanto in no time, but eventually managed to win the match with a run rate that takes them above Sri Lanka. 

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 10:37 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh go seventh in the table with a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Bangladesh stuttered after losing Shakib and Shanto in no time, but eventually managed to win the match with a run rate that takes them above Sri Lanka. 

Bangladesh's NRR is now -1.142 while Sri Lanka is eighth with a NRR off -1.160.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

9:45 pm

Shanto falls for 90. Two wickets in two overs for Mathews - both set batters!

He bowled with a scrambled seam, and on a length on off stump. The ball just hinted to angle across, as Shanto looked to dab that behind the wicket. But he ended up getting a bottom edge on to the off stump to give Sri Lanka some outside hope.

9:34 pm

Shakib misses his hundred by 18 runs as he departs for 82 to Angelo Mathews.

Shakib was early to close his bat-face and got a leading edge that popped up in the air. Asalanka moved to his left from shortish extra cover and put in a dive to gobble it up.

Mathews pointed at his wrist and gave Shakib a send off saying it was "time to go".

9:27 pm

Bangladesh are in firm control in their 280-run chase against Sri Lanka at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi courtesy of an unbeaten 150-run partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

This is now Bangladesh's highest partnership in any wicket against Sri Lanka.

Dilshan Madushanka struck early for Sri Lanka, removing opener Tanzid Hasan for nine off five balls. Then, Madushanka struck again in the seventh over, removing Litton Das (23).

Shakib then partnered with Shanto and steadied the ship. The pair took 142 balls to add 150 runs in their partnership. 

Shakib is batting on 81 and Shanto has bagged 86 so far.

BAN: 206/2 (30)

Top News / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

BD vs SL / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

2h | Panorama
Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

8h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

11h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

3h | TBS World
Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

11h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

1d | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

1d | TBS World