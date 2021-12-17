Bangladesh go down fighting 2-3 to Korea

BSS
17 December, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 09:59 pm

Bangladesh are yet to open their account in the tournament after losing two out of two games.

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Bangladesh went down a fighting 2-3 goal defeat to strong South Korea in their second match of Hero Men's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey held today at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.

The defeat saw Bangladesh yet to open their account playing two matches while Korea moved to the second position in the points table with five points from three outings.

In the proceeding, Bangladesh went ahead in the first quarter when Arshad Hossain gave Bangladesh an early lead with a diving shot in the 8th minute of the match. Korea came close to scoring in the next minute, but custodian Biplob foiled the penalty corner of Korea brilliantly.

Korea however staged a fightback in the match when Jang Jongyun restored the party converting a penalty stroke in the 15th minute.

Bangladesh got a penalty corner in the 19th minute of the second quarter, but they could not make the best use of it while Korea also got two penalty corners in the 36th and 43rd minutes of the third quarter and they also failed to convert any of those into a goal.

Korea took the lead in the fourth quarter both from the field goal. Ji Woo Cheon scored the second goal in the 48th minute and Park Cheolieon further widened the margin scoring the third goal in the 54th minute.

Dwin Islam Emin reduced the margin scoring the second goal for Bangladesh in the 58th minute from a goalmouth melee.

 Bangladesh will play their third match against Japan scheduled to be held tomorrow (Saturday) at 6 pm following the Korea-Pakistan match that kicks off at 3.30 pm.

