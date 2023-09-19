Bangladesh go down 1-0 to Myanmar in Asian Games football

Sports

BSS
19 September, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 09:20 pm

Bangladesh go down 1-0 to Myanmar in Asian Games football

Bangladesh go down 1-0 to Myanmar in Asian Games football

Bangladesh Olympic football team got off to a losing start in the 19th Asian Games as they suffered a 1-0 goal defeat to Myanmar held today (Tuesday) at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

    Though Bangladesh dominated all through the proceeding but Fahim Robiul, Suman Reza and co. missed several scoring chances and eventually they had to leave the field with empty hand.

    All hope of Bangladesh suddenly crushed as Murad Hasan scored a suicidal goal in the 67th minute as he tried to clear the ball with a header from the danger zone.

    Earlier, Bangladesh launched attack in the 27th minute. Taking a low cross from Fahim, Suman Reza attempted to send the ball home before Myanmar defender cleared the attack.

    Bangladesh again came close of scoring in the 40th minute following a counter attack. This time Fahim's left footer shot from the vantage position off a pass from Robiul went out of play from the side bar.

    After the breather, Robiul's well judge shot sailed harmlessly over the cross bar from a set piece situation in the 51st minute.

    Myanmar was reduced to ten men as their player Jiu Thanth was got marching order by the referee for his unsporting behavior in the 75th minute of the match.

    Bangladesh had a best chance to restore the parity in the 93rd minute. Suman Reza must considered him as unlucky as his shot from the close range returned to play after hitting the cross bar.

    Bangladesh will play their second match against India on Thursday (September 21) at the same venue.

Football

bangladesh football team / Asian Games

