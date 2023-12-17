Bangladesh given target of 245 in 30 overs by New Zealand in first ODI

Sports

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 10:18 am

Related News

Bangladesh given target of 245 in 30 overs by New Zealand in first ODI

Young top-scored for the hosts with 105 off 84 with the help of 14 fours and four sixes.

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 10:18 am
Photo: NZC
Photo: NZC

Will Young and Tom Latham smashed the ball around the park as New Zealand finished their innings at 239-7 after 30 overs batting first in the rain-hit first ODI against Bangladesh in Dunedin. 

The DLS-adjusted target for Bangladesh will be 245 in 30 overs. 

Young top-scored for the hosts with 105 off 84 with the help of 14 fours and four sixes. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The match had been reduced to 46 overs after rain arrived right after the toss happened. 

Play was halted for the second time when New Zealand were 63-2 in the 14th over and the match had been curtailed to 40 overs a side then.

Tom Latham reached his fifty after play resumed following the rain break but it arrived again, forcing the players to go off for the third time. The hosts were 108-2 after 19.2 overs then.

Both of New Zealand's wickets before the break - those of Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls - were picked up by Shoriful Islam in the opening over.

But Latham and Young attacked the bowlers after the game was reduced to 30 overs a side. 

Latham went berserk after play resumed, going after Mehidy Hasan Miraz and part-timer Soumya Sarkar before getting dismissed on a 77-ball-92. The New Zealand captain hit nine fours and three sixes. 

Young picked up his fifty in 61 balls but was unstoppable after that. His second fifty runs came in just 21 deliveries. 

It was Young's third ODI century.

Mark Chapman played a cameo of 20 off 11 balls before getting run out in the penultimate over. 

Three run-outs in the final over, including the one of Young, meant New Zealand could not get to 250.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

17h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

17h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Alpona: The journey of a thousand-year-old art form

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

12h | TBS World
Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

34m | TBS Stories
Messi's World Cup jerseys bring in millions at auction

Messi's World Cup jerseys bring in millions at auction

13h | TBS SPORTS
Cardiac stent prices cut by up to 46%

Cardiac stent prices cut by up to 46%

1h | TBS Stories