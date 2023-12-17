Bangladesh given target of 245 in 30 overs by New Zealand in first ODI

Will Young and Tom Latham smashed the ball around the park as New Zealand finished their innings at 239-7 after 30 overs batting first in the rain-hit first ODI against Bangladesh in Dunedin.

The DLS-adjusted target for Bangladesh will be 245 in 30 overs.

Young top-scored for the hosts with 105 off 84 with the help of 14 fours and four sixes.

The match had been reduced to 46 overs after rain arrived right after the toss happened.

Play was halted for the second time when New Zealand were 63-2 in the 14th over and the match had been curtailed to 40 overs a side then.

Tom Latham reached his fifty after play resumed following the rain break but it arrived again, forcing the players to go off for the third time. The hosts were 108-2 after 19.2 overs then.

Both of New Zealand's wickets before the break - those of Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls - were picked up by Shoriful Islam in the opening over.

But Latham and Young attacked the bowlers after the game was reduced to 30 overs a side.

Latham went berserk after play resumed, going after Mehidy Hasan Miraz and part-timer Soumya Sarkar before getting dismissed on a 77-ball-92. The New Zealand captain hit nine fours and three sixes.

Young picked up his fifty in 61 balls but was unstoppable after that. His second fifty runs came in just 21 deliveries.

It was Young's third ODI century.

Mark Chapman played a cameo of 20 off 11 balls before getting run out in the penultimate over.

Three run-outs in the final over, including the one of Young, meant New Zealand could not get to 250.