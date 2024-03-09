Bangladesh given target of 175 to win T20I series against Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis played the anchor's role to perfection as Sri Lanka racked up 174-7 in 20 overs against Bangladesh in the series-deciding third T20I at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

Mendis scored 86 off 55 with the help of six fours and as many sixes. Bangladesh death bowlers pulled things back big time, giving away 39 runs in the last five overs to ensure Sri Lanka did not cross the 180-run mark.

Dhananjaya de Silva was given a chance ahead of the out-of-form Avishka Fernando but he couldn't make it count as Shoriful Islam beat him multiple times with inswingers before Taskin Ahmed got him out in the fourth over.

Bangladesh bowled quite well in the powerplay, keeping Sri Lanka at bay, and Rishad Hossain was the beneficiary of the pressure built by the new-ball bowlers when the leg-spinner made Kamidu Mendis hit the ball straight to Shoriful at long on. Sri Lanka were 52-2 in the eighth over at that point.

Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga promoted himself up the order, just like the recently concluded Afghanistan T20Is. He hit a six and a four in his 13-ball-15 but most importantly, he added 59 off 5.1 overs with a rampant Mendis.

The partnership provided the much-needed impetus to Sri Lanka's innings.

Charith Asalanka failed to go big as Shoriful got his wicket in the 15th over. Sri Lanka were still in a good position at 133-4.

Mendis was the rock for Sri Lanka, occupying one end and finding boundaries regularly, mostly through the deep fine leg and deep square leg.

Taskin bounced out Mendis in the 17th over, denying him a maiden T20I hundred. The right-arm fast bowler bowled excellently, registering two for 25.

Angelo Mathews hit leg-spinner Rishad Hossain (2-35) for a six but he came back strongly to exact his revenge.

Dasun Shanaka (19 off nine) smashed some lusty blows towards the end and was dismissed in the last ball of the innings thanks to some brilliant ground fielding from Rishad and glovework from Litton Das.