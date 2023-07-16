Bangladesh given target of 119 in 17 overs in 2nd T20I

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 09:09 pm

Taskin Ahmed found great success after he had decided to hit the deck hard with the new ball. Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a streaky six off Taskin in the first over but the pacer had his man in the next ball. This was Taskin's 50th T20I wicket.

Bangladesh given target of 119 in 17 overs in 2nd T20I

Taskin Ahmed's three-for and fine slog-over bowling performance helped Bangladesh keep Afghanistan to 116 for seven in 17 overs in the rain-affected second T20I.

Bangladesh will need 119 off 17 overs (DLS method) to take the series. 

Taskin got rid of Hazratullah Zazai in his next over as a length ball bounced off the surface and landed in Litton Das' gloves after kissing the bat. Afghanistan were 16 for two then.

Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammad Nabi, promoted at four after a fine 54* in the previous match, tried to consolidate after early stutters. Rain and wet outfield took a lot of time out of the match and finally it resumed at 8.15 pm local time after a long gap. 

Ibrahim (22 off 27) and Nabi (16 off 22) didn't last too long after the resumption as Shakib and Mustafizur Rahman accounted for their wickets.

Najibullah Zadran started off well with a boundary but was soon cleaned up by Shakib. 

Mustafizur overcame a difficult start to bowl an excellent penultimate over where he gave away just three runs and got rid of Azmatullah Omarzai (25 off 21).

Taskin backed up the good work put in by Shakib and Mustafizur in the last over as he gave away just seven runs and picked up the wicket of Karim Janat (20 off 15).

