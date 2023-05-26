Bangladesh to get $100,000 from World Test Championship: ICC

Sports

Hindustan Times
26 May, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 02:48 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ICC on Friday announced the prize money for the winners and runner-ups of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia slated to be played at The Oval, England from June 7 to 11 with June 12 being the reserve day. 

ICC said the Australia-India WTC final will have a major incentive for both teams as other than the crowning glory in the longest format of the game, the winners will also collect $1.6 million as the winners' prize money. The losing finalists will pocket $800,000.

The tournament prize money is the same as that for the inaugural edition of the championship – ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 – a total purse of $3.8 million.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side were rewarded with $1.6 million besides the glittering Mace in Southampton two years ago courtesy of an eight-wicket win over India in the six-day final.

All nine ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 participants will get a share in the $3.8 million purse. South Africa have earned $450,000 by finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings.

England who made a late resurgence in the two-year cycle with an aggressive playing style, ended up fourth on the table – a reward of $350,000.

Sri Lanka, who were in the running for a place in the final before their series defeat in New Zealand, dropped down to the fifth spot. Their prize money share is $200,000.

Sixth-placed New Zealand, seventh-placed Pakistan, eighth-placed West Indies and ninth-placed Bangladesh will be given $100,000 each.

