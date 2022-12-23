Bangladesh gain upper hand as Taijul removes India's top three in morning session

TBS Report
23 December, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 11:39 am

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India captain KL Rahul (10) and Shubman Gill (20) may have managed to survive the latter minutes of Day 1 but they didn't last too long on Friday. 

Taijul Ismal dismissed both players after which Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli looked steady. But it was Taijul again who struck. Pujara (24) fell victim to a sharp bat-pad catch. 

India went into lunch at 86 for three, still trailing by 141 runs.

India's bowlers were the stars of Day 1, alongwith Bangladesh's Mominul Haque. Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets each while comeback kid Jaydev Unadkat finally took his first Test wickets after taking more than 390 first class scalps. 

He was the one who gave India the breakthrough and later added to that scalp as well to finish with two. Bangladesh were all out for 227 runs with Mominul putting his rotten run behind to valiantly compose 84 off 157 balls.

