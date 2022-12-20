Bangladesh football team still 192 in Fifa ranking

Every four years during the Fifa world cup, millions of people in Bangladesh renew their love affair with the sport. However, Bangladesh is light years away from reaching glory.

Sadly, Bangladesh national men's football team ranked 192nd among 211 countries in the latest Fifa rankings.

Bangladesh is currently ranked fifth-lowest among Asian countries. Only Pakistan (194), Timor-Leste (198), Guam (205), and Sri Lanka (207) are beneath them.

Neighbouring India ranked 106th and Myanmar secured 158th in the global rankings.

According to the latest Fifa rankings, Brazil remains at the top, followed by Argentina (2nd) amd France (3rd).

Iran is the leading Asian country, securing 20th spot.

Among the South Asian countries, Afghanistan secured 156 position, Maldives 154, Nepal 175, Bhutan 185, Sri Lanka 207.

A glorious past of football in Bangladesh drives the football-loving people to be engaged in the greatest show on earth.

However, football pundits alleged that country's football has been is in this dire state because of its flawed structure, which is based on the clubs who operate on donations, unlike any developed football nations.

Today, Mohammedan and Abahani still play matches but cannot draw crowd. In the past, hundreds or even thousands of football fans would travel to Dhaka from other districts to watch their team play. Not anymore.