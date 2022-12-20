Bangladesh football team still 192 in Fifa ranking

Sports

TBS Report
20 December, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 11:44 am

Related News

Bangladesh football team still 192 in Fifa ranking

TBS Report
20 December, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 11:44 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Every four years during the Fifa world cup, millions of people in Bangladesh renew their love affair with the sport. However, Bangladesh is light years away from reaching glory.

Sadly, Bangladesh national men's football team ranked 192nd among 211 countries in the latest Fifa rankings.

Bangladesh is currently ranked fifth-lowest among Asian countries. Only Pakistan (194), Timor-Leste (198), Guam (205), and Sri Lanka (207) are beneath them.

Neighbouring India ranked 106th and Myanmar secured 158th in the global rankings.

According to the latest Fifa rankings, Brazil remains at the top, followed by Argentina (2nd) amd  France (3rd).

Iran is the leading Asian country, securing 20th spot.

Among the South Asian countries, Afghanistan secured 156 position, Maldives 154, Nepal 175, Bhutan 185, Sri Lanka 207.

A glorious past of football in Bangladesh drives the football-loving people to be engaged in the greatest show on earth.

However, football pundits alleged that country's football has been is in this dire state because of its flawed structure, which is based on the clubs who operate on donations, unlike any developed football nations. 

Today, Mohammedan and Abahani still play matches but cannot draw crowd. In the past, hundreds or even thousands of football fans would travel to Dhaka from other districts to watch their team play. Not anymore.

Top News

fifa / FIFA Rankings / bangladesh football

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

1h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

1h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

2h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Electro Mart Group products meet the needs of the home

Electro Mart Group products meet the needs of the home

15h | Corporate Talks
।Padma in the hands of syndicates, revenue-deprived government

।Padma in the hands of syndicates, revenue-deprived government

15h | TBS Stories
Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan