Bangladesh Football Federation senior vice-president Salam Murshedy resigns

The former footballer and organiser resigned from the post of senior vice-president, BFF informed through a press release.

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 01:30 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 01:59 am
Bangladesh Football Federation senior vice-president Salam Murshedy resigns

Salam Murshedy resigned from the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Thursday. 

The former footballer and organiser resigned from the post of senior vice-president, BFF informed through a press release.

Murshedy was the head of the finance and referees committee and BFF's press release cited the reason for his resignation as "personal".

Murshedy's organising career was longer than his playing career.

He was elected to the position of senior vice president of BFF four times in a row and held this position from 2008 to 2024.

Murshedy's name has been in controversy for a long time due to various reasons.

He had to be punished by FIFA last May due to corruption.

Fifa fined him 10,000 Swiss francs (about Tk12,850,000 in Bangladeshi currency) for negligence in the performance of ordinary duties, failure to perform duties faithfully and providing false information.

Murshedy also lost the position of member of parliament.

He was the elected member of parliament of Awami League in Khulna-4 constituency.

The BAFF press release said, "Bangladesh Football Federation Senior Vice-President Abdus Salam Murshedy has resigned from his post today on 8 August 2024 due to personal reasons. The former star footballer has been serving as senior vice-president in Buffafe since 2008. Apart from this, Abdus Salam Murshedi has also resigned from the post of Chairman of the Finance Committee and Referee Committee."

