Bangladesh finally get their maiden win over India and are thru to the semis

Sports

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 09:00 pm

Related News

Bangladesh finally get their maiden win over India and are thru to the semis

The girls in red and green finished first in Group A thanks to today's convincing victory, which also guaranteed semifinal positions for Bangladesh and India.

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 09:00 pm
Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

The Bangladesh women's football team created history on Tuesday when they defeated India in the group-closing match of the SAFF Women's Championship at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, earning their first victory. 

In their final group-stage match, Bangladesh defeated five-time SAFF winners India 3-0 thanks to goals from Sirat Jahan Swapna (2) and Krishna Rani Sarkar (1). Bangladesh significantly outplayed their opponent throughout the game despite being ranked 89 places lower than India in the FIFA rankings.

The two teams' goalless draw in the 2016 SAFF Championship in India represented Bangladesh's previous best result versus India. 

The girls in red and green finished first in Group A thanks to today's convincing victory, which also guaranteed semifinal positions for Bangladesh and India.

Bangladesh will play Bhutan in the semifinal on September 16 at the same venue.  

Football

Bangladesh Women's Football Team / India Women's Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

6h | Mode
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

12h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

12h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

1h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

1h | Videos
Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

1h | Videos
Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’