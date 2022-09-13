Bangladesh finally get their maiden win over India and are thru to the semis

The Bangladesh women's football team created history on Tuesday when they defeated India in the group-closing match of the SAFF Women's Championship at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, earning their first victory.

In their final group-stage match, Bangladesh defeated five-time SAFF winners India 3-0 thanks to goals from Sirat Jahan Swapna (2) and Krishna Rani Sarkar (1). Bangladesh significantly outplayed their opponent throughout the game despite being ranked 89 places lower than India in the FIFA rankings.

The two teams' goalless draw in the 2016 SAFF Championship in India represented Bangladesh's previous best result versus India.

The girls in red and green finished first in Group A thanks to today's convincing victory, which also guaranteed semifinal positions for Bangladesh and India.

Bangladesh will play Bhutan in the semifinal on September 16 at the same venue.