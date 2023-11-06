Bangladesh fight back with two quick wickets

Pathum Nissanka and Kushal Mendis' second-wicket partnership was getting dangerous after Sri Lanka lost Kushal Perrera early. They built a 61-run partnership in 63 balls.

But skipper Shakib Al Hasan came in the attack and broke the partnership in the 12th over picking up the wicket of his counterpart before Tanzim Hasan Sakib removed Nissanka in the very next over.

SL: 84/3 (15)

2:14 pm

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bowl first in smoggy Delhi against Sri Lanka. Both teams are wounded and struggling in the ongoing World Cup campaign.

Bangladesh made one change in their playing XI, Tanzim Hasan Shakib replaced Mustafizur Rahman who is not 'fit enough' for this clash.

Shakib said Bangladesh have to be technically sound and mentally sound against Sri Lanka.

"There are a lot of expectations but we couldn't fill up. We have two more games and we would like to do well. We have to be technically sound and also mentally sound," Shakib said at the toss.

Sri Lanka made a couple of changes to their playing XI. Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya come in place of Dimuth Karunaratne and Dushan Hemantha.

"We want to put up a good score on this pitch, I think 300 plus would be good," Sri Lanka skipper Kushal Mendis said.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka