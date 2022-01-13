Bangladesh fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson set to leave and join PSL side Multan Sultans

Current fast bowling coach of the Bangladesh national cricket team, Ottis Gibson is set to leave his position and join Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as an assistant and fast bowling coach.

Gibson's current deal with Bangladesh runs out on January 20 and he will join the PSL side for this year's edition, which starts January 27, reports cricbuzz.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus has confirmed the matter to the cricket-based website.

Gibson replaced South African Charl Langeveldt as Bangladesh's pace bowling coach in 2020 and will be finishing his two-year stint with the Tigers in a week.

The former West Indies pacer was previously head coach of South Africa and before that the head coach of West Indies.

He also had stints in England as their bowling coach and played for the West Indies from 1995-1999 in two Tests and 15 ODIs.

He featured in 177 first-class matches where he bagged 659 wickets and scored 5604 runs.