Bangladesh fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson set to leave and join PSL side Multan Sultans

Sports

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 09:24 am

Related News

Bangladesh fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson set to leave and join PSL side Multan Sultans

Gibson replaced South African Charl Langeveldt as Bangladesh's pace bowling coach in 2020 and will be finishing his two-year stint with the Tigers in a week.

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 09:24 am
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Current fast bowling coach of the Bangladesh national cricket team, Ottis Gibson is set to leave his position and join Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as an assistant and fast bowling coach. 

Gibson's current deal with Bangladesh runs out on January 20 and he will join the PSL side for this year's edition, which starts January 27, reports cricbuzz. 

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus has confirmed the matter to the cricket-based website.

Gibson replaced South African Charl Langeveldt as Bangladesh's pace bowling coach in 2020 and will be finishing his two-year stint with the Tigers in a week.

The former West Indies pacer was previously head coach of South Africa and before that the head coach of West Indies.

He also had stints in England as their bowling coach and played for the West Indies from 1995-1999 in two Tests and 15 ODIs. 

He featured in 177 first-class matches where he bagged 659 wickets and scored 5604 runs.

Cricket

Ottis Gibson / Bangladesh Cricket Board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

19h | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

21h | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1d | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

11h | Videos
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

15h | Videos
Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

17h | Videos
Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found