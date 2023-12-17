Bangladesh fall well short with the bat as New Zealand win rain-hit first ODI

At least five batters got starts with the bat but the DLS-adjusted target of 245 in 30 overs was always going to be a herculean task for Bangladesh to chase down and they ended up losing the rain-hit first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand by 44 runs in Dunedin on Sunday.

New Zealand opener Will Young was adjudged the player of the match after scoring 105 off 84 balls and taking an all-time great catch in the deep during Bangladesh's innings.

All New Zealand bowlers registered their names in the wicket column. Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi and Josh Clarkson picked up two scalps each.

After a poor bowling and fielding effort, Soumya Sarkar went back to the pavilion without bothering the scorers. Soumya, who opened the batting, became only the seventh cricketer to go after more than 10 runs per over and get out for a duck in the same ODI game.

Anamul Haque, back in the side, looked good as he played some eye-catching shots in his 39-ball-43. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto too looked strong for a good score but the reverse-sweep again led to his dismissal.

Litton Das walked out to bat at number four and looked at home against Sodhi as he hit both of his boundaries off the leg-break bowler. Debutant Clarkson, who earlier got rid of Anamul, sent back Litton (22 off 19) with a slower bouncer.

Afif Hossain and Towhid Hridoy added 56 off 6.2 overs for the sixth wicket and the partnership kept the chase on track and did not let the required run rate go out of hand.

The duo gave the visitors an outside chance of a victory but Sodhi again broke the stand as Hridoy (33 off 27) failed in his attempt to nail the slog-sweep.

Afif (38 off 28) followed his partner soon after an enterprising knock coming in at number seven. His dismissal by fast bowler Jacob Duffy was the last nail in the coffin for the tourists.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (28 off 21) hit some lusty blows towards the end but it was never going to be enough.

Young and Tom Latham smashed the ball around the park as New Zealand finished their innings at 239-7 after 30 overs batting first .

The match had been reduced to 46 overs following the arrival of rain right after the toss happened.

Play was halted for the second time when New Zealand were 63-2 in the 14th over and the match had been curtailed to 40 overs a side then.

Latham reached his fifty after play resumed following the rain break but it arrived again, forcing the players to go off for the third time. The hosts were 108-2 after 19.2 overs then.

Both of New Zealand's wickets before the break - those of Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls - were picked up by Shoriful Islam in the opening over.

But Latham and Young attacked the bowlers after the game was reduced to 30 overs a side.

Latham went berserk after play resumed, going after Miraz and part-timer Soumya before getting dismissed on a 77-ball-92. The New Zealand captain hit nine fours and three sixes.

Young picked up his fifty in 61 balls but was unstoppable after that. His second fifty runs came in just 21 deliveries.

It was Young's third ODI century.

Mark Chapman played a cameo of 20 off 11 balls before getting run out in the penultimate over.

Three run-outs in the final over, including the one of Young, meant New Zealand could not get to 250.