Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in opener of SAFF championship

Sports

BSS
18 August, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 09:27 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in opener of SAFF championship

Pakistan however, is unable to compete in the championship due to a FIFA suspension.

BSS
18 August, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 09:27 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in one of the opening matches of the SAFF Championship scheduled to be held from October 1-13 in Male' City of the Maldives.

The South Asian Football Federation finalized the fixture of the tournament with Nepal playing against host Maldives in the inaugural match of the fixture on the same day.

Bangladesh will play their second match against mighty Indian on October 3, meet host Maldives on October 6 before playing against Nepal on October 11. All the matches will be held at the National Football Stadium.

This edition will see the participation of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and host Maldives. The teams will play each other in a single leg round-robin format with the top two teams progressing to the final.

Pakistan however, is unable to compete in the championship due to a FIFA suspension.

This is the second time Maldives will be hosting the SAFF Championship after 2008 co-hosted with Sri Lanka. The Maldives won the title beating India by 1-0 goal in the final.

The last SAFF championship was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in 2018 where Maldives and India made it to the final. The Maldives also won the SAFF title that year beating India by 2-1 goals.

Football

Bangladesh V Sri Lanka / bangladesh football / SAFF Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

2h | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

2h | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

2h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan